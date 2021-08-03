Committee OKs SRO contract after some concerns over language on police accountability

School Resource Officer
A La Crosse committee approved a new contract to employ police within the School District of La Crosse after fielding concerns about some of the language meant to protect citizen members who will provide oversight to the program.
The Judiciary & Administration Committee approved the new contract Tuesday evening after a lengthy debate about whether the agreement went far enough to protect volunteer members who would serve on the new advisory board created by the contract.
The new contract is an attempt at a revamped school resource officer program after some turbulence. It reduces the amount of officers in schools from five to three, and creates a new SRO Advisory Committee which will be made up of parents, stakeholders and members of diverse communities to serve as an external oversight group.
Joella Striebel
But before entering into the new contract, the school district decided to take a pause after citizen member Joella Striebel of the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council — a body with similar responsibilities this new SRO board would have — was harassed online by members of the local police union, prompting her to resign.
Striebel wrote a letter ahead of the J&A meeting urging the city to vote against the contract until the language to protect future citizen committee members was better laid out.
She said that after the harassment she experienced she had no avenues to seek reparations, saying, "in this case, which has had profound and lasting impacts to my safety and wellbeing, there has been nothing resembling transparent accountability.
"Given this history, the 'assurances' described in the MOU have little meaning and provide little comfort to individuals who may wish to serve on the SRO Advisory Committee without expecting retaliation and public character [assassination] should they express any concerns or criticisms related to policing in our schools. We don't need assurances. We need policy," Striebel wrote in her letter.
Aaron Engel
In the new, one-year contract — which has already been signed and approved by La Crosse Schools — details on evaluations, complaint processes and language that outlines expectations between police and community members are now included.
At Tuesday's meeting, Engel said that the district was "satisfied" with the contract, calling it "detailed" and "expansive." He pointed to the processes the La Crosse Police Department provided the school including written expectations, disciplinary processes and how to file a complaint.
"Obviously a lot of this relies on a fair amount of trust," Engel told the committee. "And there's an accountability process in place, we have a one year MOU, we have an SRO Advisory Committee that will be involved, we have a Police and Fire Commission. If you don't feel like things are going well you have the ability to suspend the MOU at any time — there are tons of measures of accountability if things aren't going well.
"With those written assurances we feel like we can move forward and work in a collaborative manner," Engel said.
Still, a number of residents spoke out against the contract and its language, some calling it too vague and wanting more detailed consequences laid out for incidents.
Mitch Reynolds
La Crosse Chief of Police Shawn Kudron issued his support for the new contract Tuesday, too, saying it "represents a relationship" between the police and the school district.
"This is about serving the children in our district and their families," Kudron said. "I ask for this group's approval as we are moving forward in a better direction than we have been."
A procedural debate was thrown in the mix as some officials weighed what it would mean for the city to vote against the contract. The legislation was only before the committee because it makes a reduction in city staff and revenue — a loss of about $100,000 — and typically would not need La Crosse Common Council approval.
"I think it would be hubris for us to suggest that we know how to take care of the students of the city of La Crosse better than the School District of La Crosse, and I would prefer that we not get into that game," Reynolds said. "You heard Dr. Engel say that he approves."
Shawn Kudron
Around five individuals spoke against the legislation Tuesday and one resident in favor, while five wrote opposition letters — many of them straying into the broader discussion of whether La Crosse should have an SRO program or not.
"I feel like we have spent the last many months listening to students and the youth of our community, and while we aren't the School District of La Crosse, I do just want to recognize that these students are citizens of our community," said council member Mackenzie Mindel, one of two commissioners who voted against the contract Tuesday.
Mackenzie Mindel
"Our job is to listen to the citizens of the community, and I'm not sure that I personally feel that we have," she said.
Mindel was joined by council member Jennifer Trost in voting against the legislation, who also unsuccessfully attempted to pass a 30-day referral on the contract.
The contract will go before the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday for a final vote.