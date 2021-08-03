Committee OKs SRO contract after some concerns over language on police accountability

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"With those written assurances we feel like we can move forward and work in a collaborative manner," Engel said.

Still, a number of residents spoke out against the contract and its language, some calling it too vague and wanting more detailed consequences laid out for incidents.

La Crosse Chief of Police Shawn Kudron issued his support for the new contract Tuesday, too, saying it "represents a relationship" between the police and the school district.

"This is about serving the children in our district and their families," Kudron said. "I ask for this group's approval as we are moving forward in a better direction than we have been."

A procedural debate was thrown in the mix as some officials weighed what it would mean for the city to vote against the contract. The legislation was only before the committee because it makes a reduction in city staff and revenue — a loss of about $100,000 — and typically would not need La Crosse Common Council approval.

"I think it would be hubris for us to suggest that we know how to take care of the students of the city of La Crosse better than the School District of La Crosse, and I would prefer that we not get into that game," Reynolds said. "You heard Dr. Engel say that he approves."