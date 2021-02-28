Common Sense Self-Defense, taught by certified instructor Kelli Sanders, offers intuitive and easy-to-recall defensive maneuvers specific to violence against teens and women. Learn basic striking, defense from choking, being taken to a secondary location, situational awareness, following your intuition, and more! Safe and open practice environment suitable for all physical abilities.

The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at La Crescent-Hokah Middle School's gym. COVID precautions will be in place, and a mask is required. Some dialogue and maneuvers can be triggering for assault survivors.

Please email Kelli Sanders at sanderskelli1@gmail.com with specific questions regarding content. Contact La Crescent-Hokah Community Education with questions or to register at 507-895-5150

