Communities around the Midwest and world are remembering those who have died or suffered permanent injury from drug overdose.

Observed on Aug. 31 every year, International Overdose Awareness Day seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

Local organizations have been holding events throughout the month to teach about the risks of drug use and educate communities about harm reduction strategies.

Drug overdoses are a severe and growing issue in the United States. In 2021, there were over 107,000 drug overdose deaths – an increase of 15% from 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Crosse County

On a daily basis, Jennie Steele distributes Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, clean needles and sharp collection containers as a part of her role as a prevention specialist at Vivent Health in La Crosse.

Even with harm reduction services available at Vivent and other organizations, Steele is upset by the number of overdoses in the community and lack of empathy from others.

“I wish people understood that (our job) is not about enabling people, but about preventing the spread of diseases and deaths,” she said. “We don’t encourage drug use, but we know it happens so we want people to be safe.”

Fentanyl is inundating all types of drugs, Steele said, it's not just the heroin and needle-injection drugs that people should be concerned about being laced with the powerful synthetic opioid.

In La Crosse County, there were 38 drug overdose deaths in 2022, up 72% from 2019. The county is on track to set a new record high this year, according to the Alliance to HEAL.

If you go What: Drug Overdose Proclamation by La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds When: 11:30 a.m. Aug. 31 Where: La Crosse City Hall, 400 La Crosse St.

In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, Vivent Health and Coulee Recovery Center have hosted educational events, resources fairs and a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to overdoses.

Often when Steele is handing out Narcan – an over-the-counter treatment of naloxone to reverse the effects of an overdose – she is also training people, families and businesses on how to use the treatment.

“Later today I am going to the Food Co-op to train their employees on how to use Narcan,” Steele said Tuesday.

Many local businesses have started to carry a few doses of naloxone, she said, as a way to be prepared in case an employee, customer or even someone outside of the business is suffering from an overdose.

Steele, who always carries Narcan in her purse after an overdose in her family, hopes more people and business will carry the life-saving drug in case of an emergency.

“It’s not just the everyday drug users. Anyone can be exposed to fentanyl like the occasional powder cocaine user,” Steele said. “We are seeing overdoses as young as middle school ages.”

Steele would like to train teachers and educators in La Crosse in the near future, and keep them regularly armed with naloxone.

Being aware of signs of an overdose is another critical aspect to reduce harm. Steele said signs include pale and clammy skin, labored breathing, unconsciousness and loss of color around extremities.

In the event of an overdose, 911 should always be called; distribute naloxone if available and give the person rescue breaths.

“It’s really important to call 911 because someone can fall back into an overdose or even need multiple doses of Narcan,” Steele said.

Anyone can receive naloxone, fentanyl testing strips, clean needles and sharp containers from Vivent Health for free. Steele worries the stigma around drug use prevents people from feeling comfortable asking for safety resources.

“A little empathy goes a long way,” Steele said. “It needs to not be so taboo to ask for clean needles or test strips or Narcan.”

Winona County

In Winona County, overdose deaths have been increasing since 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Emergency room visits for nonfatal opioid overdoses have also increased among county residents.

Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention is working to educate about and reduce substance abuse within the county’s youth population.

The alliance is a coalition of community members with different backgrounds, including people working in health, business, law enforcement and more.

The alliance’s program coordinator, Amber Ziegler, said the group has worked to help prevent overdoses in the community by educating residents about substance abuse through social media and its website.

Ziegler said healthcare professionals who are a part of the coalition have also taught area organizations about safe administration of Narcan.

The opioid overdose reversal medication nasal naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, became more widely available throughout Minnesota this year when a state law was passed requiring school districts and charter schools to have two doses of nasal naloxone available in every school building.

While the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention does not have any special events planned for International Overdose Awareness Day, Ziegler said residents will have a chance to safely dispose of prescription drugs during a drive-thru event as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 28.

“We partner with local law enforcement to create a safe and judgment free zone for people to just drop off extra prescriptions that they have laying around in their house that they're not using,” Ziegler said.

She explained it’s also a good day to dispose of extra medications that may have belonged to loved ones who have died.

Chippewa County

In Chippewa County there were 10 overdose deaths in 2022. There have been seven overdose deaths thus far in 2023, according to Community Health Nurse for the Chippewa County Department of Public Health Rachel Potaczek. Since 2019 the rate of overdose deaths in the county have remained relatively steady.

In Chippewa Falls one drug that has local health and justice officials worried is methamphetamine.

Criminal Justice Services for Chippewa County and the Take a Stand Against Meth Campaign Coordinator Rose Baier said Take a Stand Against Meth is a coalition that was formed locally with a core team that includes judges, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District school superintendent, the Chippewa Falls police chief, pastors, volunteers, county board supervisors and volunteers.

The group banded together in 2019 to tackle problems associated with the drug and addiction in the city and county.

Baier said in 2014 there were 82 meth-related criminal cases referred to the district attorney in Chippewa County. In 2021, that had risen to 303.

In 2021, the Chippewa Falls Police Department made 223 drug and alcohol arrests, of which 130 were meth-related and 27 were related to heroin.

“We know that addiction is addiction in general. It's not just meth. But at the time when we formed that campaign in 2019 meth was really the staggering driver in our area of pretty much everything: out of home placements, referrals to the district attorney's office, arrests,” Baier said. “So knowing that we couldn't all do anything individually about it the county government wanted to recruit community volunteers to come and to help with the situation.”

Baier said the task force built teams around different sectors such as business, faith, health and wellness, service organizations, education and law enforcement in the hopes that together they could encompass anybody in the community that wanted to help.

“So it's really prevention, intervention, education. You know, we try to get out there at community events, pretty much anything that's going on to get out addiction resources on recovery, just to really get knowledge out there about the situation,” she said.

The campaign has hosted community town halls on the topic, Baier said. She said they hosted about five in 2020 and another six in 2023.

“We had to sit down and have discussions with community members all over Chippewa County about meth addiction and really listen to their feedback, listen to what they wanted more education on and we’ve brought that to fruition. So, one of the things that the first round of people didn't know what to look for, what drugs looked like and what they could do if they knew there were drugs around the community,” Baier said. “So we formed Chippewa County Crime Stoppers as a result of that first round of town halls. It's an ongoing campaign.”

Chippewa County Department of Human Services Director Tim Easker said the department was $1 million over budget in 2018 on foster children placements. He said 84% of those situations were related to methamphetamine abuse.

Since then the numbers have continued to rise each year, Easker said.

Despite rising statistics, both Easker and Baier said the Take a Stand Against Meth Campaign is making headway.

Easker also is an advocate of the comprehensive community services program used by county staff to work with members of the community with a diagnosed substance abuse disorder or certain mental health disorders.

Easker said it's critical for patients to identify worthwhile in their lives.