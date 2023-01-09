Community celebrates Viroqua library being named 2022 Wisconsin Library of the Year

VIROQUA -- The public gathered at Viroqua's McIntosh Memorial Library on Saturday for an open house and program to celebrate it being named the Wisconsin Library Association’s 2022 Library of the Year.

This annual award is presented to a Wisconsin library, system or network for distinguished achievement in service. The WLA Library of the Year Award was presented during the Wisconsin Library Association’s annual conference at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Nov. 1-4.

“The reason we received this award is because of the community,” said Trina Erickson, library director.

Erickson said Viroqua’s library started in the 1800s; however, after two attempts it failed because no one returned the books. She said that changed when Andrew Carnegie contributed $10,000 for a library and the city council allotted $750 to the project; the library was constructed on East Jefferson Street in 1904. She said the library was remodeled in the 1970s and in 2016 construction began on the current library located on South Rock Avenue.

“In February 2023 it’ll be six years since we’ve been here,” Erickson said. “The library is thriving; we have more than 10,000 active library cards."

Erickson, Laci Sheldon, youth services director, and Maggie Strittmater, programming and outreach assistant, showcased the reasons why McIntosh Memorial Library was honored.

The library is recognized both for the staff’s work to expand, adapt and engage safely with the Viroqua community throughout the pandemic and their ongoing efforts to provide resources, entertainment and support to the Viroqua community. Highlights of their accomplishments include the creation of a library band during the pandemic to share music with isolated residents; the After School Program, the only after-school childcare program; and the library garden (Viroqua Growing Forward Together Equitable Donation Garden), which provides fresh produce to residents of low-income housing apartments and senior dining centers. The library has received statewide recognition for its innovative “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” program and relationship with the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee.

At the close of the program, Strittmater said she has enjoyed working with amazing people at the library. “We will continue to serve the community the best we can.”

