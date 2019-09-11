The Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition and English Lutheran Church will sponsor a “Community Conversations” event from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St.
Titled “Is Democracy in Danger?
Assessing the Integrity of American Elections,” the event will feature a presentation by University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky.
He will discuss the myths and realities of election laws, voter fraud, gerrymandering, foreign meddling and related topics.
And conclude with a discussion about how the United States can go about strengthening American democracy.
“Community Conversations” is a program aimed at gathering ministers and religious leaders with a passion for community justice rooted in diverse faith traditions.
Area religious staff and leaders are invited to meetings of the Interfaith Leaders Coalition, which begin just after every “Community Conversation” at 1 p.m. at the English Lutheran Church.
For more information about the event, call 608-784-9335 or by email pastormark@englishlutheran.org.
