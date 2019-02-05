The next installment of Community Conversations will feature the Enduring Families Project at noon Feb. 20 at English Lutheran Church at 1509 King St. in La Crosse.
The project tells the stories of African-American La Crosse residents from the 1850s to 1935. Dodie Whitaker will portray Elizabeth Burt, who owned a boarding house at 11th and Vine streets from 1855 until she and her family left La Crosse in 1882. Denise Christy will play the role of Nellie Poage, who lived at 13th and Cass streets, with George Poage and his family, from the late 1880s until 1904.
The Onalaska-based Enduring Families Project is intended to build a more cohesive multicultural community through an inclusive history, provide venues for community discussions and create opportunities for direct interactions among the Coulee Region’s diverse population. Its focus on African-American and other nonwhite people’s histories and experiences aims to enhance understanding, build mutual respect and create an atmosphere for a more cohesive and inclusive environment.
The Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition sponsors Community Conversations: Faith and Business Leadership, which English Lutheran hosts. The monthly programs are intended to offer thoughtful, theological, nonpartisan and nonpolitical conversations about local economic and social issues.
The programs last until 1 p.m. and include a free lunch, although donations are welcome. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the coalition website so organizers can plan the number of lunches needed.
