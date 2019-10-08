The Interfaith Leaders' Coalition and the English Lutheran Church will host a Community Conversation entitled, "Why Play?" beginning at noon Oct. 16 at 1509 King St., La Crosse.
A panel will be led by Jodi Widuch, director of The Parenting Place, and lunch will be served. Donations will be accepted.
The discussion will explore the increasing importance of free play for young children.
Registration for the program is appreciated to plan for materials and lunch, and can be made at interfaithleaders.org/registration.
