Community donates $500,000 to create Random Acts of Kindness Forever Fund

La Crosse students with basic needs for clothing, school supplies, eyeglasses, hygiene supplies or help affording fees for field trips will get help – forever – due to community support for a new endowment fund created by the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.

LPEF announced today that $500,000 has been raised through gifts and pledges, including $364,000 that is already invested and growing due to strong market gains. The original goal was $300,000 – and that goal was increased to $400,000 when the campaign was publicly announced in January.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” said Dr. Tom Thompson, LPEF vice president and co-chair of the campaign.

“When people are presented with a clear need, they respond time and again,” added Scott Mihalovic, who chairs the LPEF Development Committee.

For more than 20 years, LPEF has provided Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) funds to La Crosse public schools, allowing school staff to provide support discreetly to children in need, when they need it, with no questions asked and no application required.