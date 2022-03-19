 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Food Drive planned in Onalaska:

A community food drive collection will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 1201 Main St., Onalaska, on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be a drive thru donation and all items will go to the Onalaska Regional Food Basket which serves those in Onalaska as well as surrounding communities.

Donate non-perishable items such as canned tuna, canned stew, peanut butter, pork 'n' beans, hamburger and tuna helper and spaghetti sauce. Also in need are non-food items such as personal care items, cleaning products, paper product and baby wipes. Cash donations will be accepted also to help those in need.

