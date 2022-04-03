Community Health Assessment pinpoints mental health, nutrition among top concerns

Behavioral health, access to health care and a healthy environment are top of mind for county residents, according to the La Crosse County Health Department’s 2021 Community Health Assessment.

The survey pinpoints three priorities for the coming year and beyond — an important step, with the area faring worse than the state overall in a number of health-related categories.

Included in identifying areas needing improvement were the survey responses of over 300 residents, whose input helped determine primary focus should be on behavioral health (suicide, mental health, substance abuse); access to care; and healthy environment (safe housing, food, physical activity).

The top 10 health concerns included access to care, injury prevention, violence, substance use, communicable disease and more.

Per the report, published every five years, social and economic factors play the largest role in determining health outcomes, with lower income families and individuals more likely to have less time for exercise, less access to healthy foods and to live in housing with hazards.

Systemic barriers, including race, gender, ability, education level, and geographic location, are also factors.

Collected data found inequities in over half of the 30 categories studied, including points falling under health outcomes, health behaviors, and social and economic factors. The county was also behind the state benchmark in nearly half of categories, including access to mental health services, suicide rates, alcohol use and death rates due to cancer.

La Crosse County residents had a slightly higher life expectancy, at 79.9 years compared to the state average of 79.5 years, and fewer infant and child deaths.

In the county, the leading causes of death were cancer and heart disease.

Looking at substance abuse on a local level, 27% of adults reported binge drinking or heavy drinking in the past 30 days. Every year, alcohol contributes to 48 deaths, 1,694 hospitalizations and 120 car accidents.

For 2021, there were 30 opioid related deaths, ad 69.4 per 100,000 ER visits for opioid overdose.

On the topic of mental health, the survey found the number of community members reporting “mentally unhealthy days” increased over the past five years. While 18.5% of adults and 20% of youth had diagnosed mental illness, half of adults and one third of children had not accessed treatment.

Under environmental health, La Crosse County had fewer instances of child lead poisoning, but more among adults than the state as a whole. Just over a quarter of water samples had PFA levels above recommended.

For access to health care, around half said they had “excellent” access, but for mental health care the level dropped to 27.8%. La Crosse County has a better primary care, dental and mental health provider ratios than the state.

Data looking at accidents and injuries found falls accounted for the greatest number of hospitalizations, followed by poisoning, which includes accidental exposure or drug overdose.

Women, youth and racial minorities were more likely to experience violence and intentional injury. Youth who identify as LGBTQ+ were also subjected to more bullying.

A review of communicable diseases found around 80% to 90% of residents had the recommended vaccinations for polio, hepatitis A and B, MMR and more. Sexually transmitted infections were the most common communicable disease in the county.

Examining nutrition and physical activity, only 15.4% of low income persons stated they had access to healthy food. The county has a lower rate of physical activity than Wisconsin — in 2020, 23% of residents reported no leisure time fitness.

Though government-funded financial help with food purchases is available, over 2,500 food insecure residents were not eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

To view the full Community Health Assessment report, visit bit.ly/CHAreport.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.