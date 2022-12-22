Community members gather to honor lives lost due to homelessness

On the longest night of the year — the winter solstice — the La Crosse community honored the 26 homeless or formerly homeless individuals who died this year with a candle-lighting ceremony, moment of silence and singing of “Amazing Grace.”

The 32nd annual memorial was held by the Coulee for Continuum of Care (Coulee COC), a coalition made up of Couleecap, YWCA, Catholic Charities and more, at the REACH Services and Resource Center on Wednesday.

Becky Koske, assistant director of housing and community services at Couleecap, read a statement on behalf of Coulee COC that calls for community efforts to end homelessness.

“Today, communities around the country come together to remember those homeless and formerly homeless who have lost their lives during this past year,” Koske said. “While we remember those we have lost this year, we cannot forget our goal of successfully ending homelessness forever in our community.”

“Advocates, friends, community leaders and service providers hope to bring attention to the need for more resources to provide affordable housing, emergency shelter, and medical care for our most vulnerable citizens,” she continued.

Homeless persons’ memorial day is recognized nationwide every year on the winter solstice.

People who have experienced homelessness are three to four times more likely to die early than the general population. On average, people with housing in the U.S. can expect to live until the age of 78, but long-term homeless persons can expect to live to about 52.

“They had an experience of homelessness that is unlike anything many can understand,” Koske said. “It’s important that we honor individuals in their individual life and the experiences that they have had. Whether they were housed or unhoused at the time, their life was important and values remembering by our entire community.”

The memorial was intended to be a silent walk from Burns Park to Cameron Park — similar to previous years. However the event was changed last minute to be indoors due to weather concerns.

Remembering and honoring the lives of neighbors, friends and family we have lost this year. Some individuals are remembered by the Veterans’ Association by their military branch:

Formerly homeless

Marines—66 years oldArmy – 67 years oldNavy—58 years oldArmy—60 years oldAir Force—51 years oldGreg L.—41 years oldDavid T.—58 years oldMichael P.—57 years oldDean S.—51 years oldCarole B.—60 years oldRicky W.—61 years oldRachelle M.—38 years oldRichard W.—71 years oldSteven S.—43 years oldDorothy K.—64 years oldCraig R.—69 years oldAndre L.—25 years old

Homeless

Navy—56 years oldAir Force—68 years oldArmy—38 years oldWilliam “Xavien” K.—38 years oldSara L.—32 years oldWilliam “Bill” C.—56 years oldEve M.—48 years oldAlfredo A.—34 years oldShana “NayNay” M.—26 years old

