When Pennsylvanian Edna Ruth Byler left Puerto Rico with an abundance of locally embroidered treasures in 1946, she had no intentions of gifting them as souvenirs.
Rather, the entrepreneurial Mennonite put them up for sale, launching what would become the North American fair trade movement.
Creating Overseas Needlework and Crafts, Byler, with the support of aid and relief agency Mennonite Central Committee, traveled to India and Jordan to purchase the handicrafts of impoverished women, then set out by car to share their stories, sell their creations and help pave their way to financial independence.
Seven decades later, Byler’s mission is embodied through Ten Thousand Villages, a global “maker to market movement” with both e-commerce and nationwide brick and mortar locations, staffed by volunteers.
While there is currently no store in Wisconsin, locals can browse and buy from a sampling of one-of-a-kind wares during the Ten Thousand Villages Holiday Pop Up Shop, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Java Vino, 2311 State Road.
Among the items for sale will be the nonprofit’s best-selling bicycle-shaped pizza cutters, handmade in India; ornaments from Kenya and Nepal; and tapestries such as the popular constellation wall hanging, which features individual seed pearl stars on an organic silk background.
“It’s really symbolizing all of us in the world are living under the same night sky,” says Courtney Kubly, manager of the Ten Thousand Villages store in Granger, Ind., and former longtime La Crosse resident.
Working with artisans in 30 countries, including Ecuador, Zimbabwe, Egypt and Cambodia, Ten Thousand Villages also carries woven baskets, candles, jewelry, scarves, toys and more, crafted with locally sourced, recycled and renewable materials.
To ensure makers, 70 percent of whom are women, earn a fair, living wage, a price of sale is mutually determined, with full advance payment given to the artist by time of export.
“The work we do is not considered giving back but gifts that give forward,” Kubly says.
Many of Ten Thousand Villages’ artisans have partnered with the organization for more than two decades, with participants seeing positive impacts on their families and communities.
Traditions thrive and the cycle of poverty breaks as crafting skills are passed to younger generations and the collaboration continues.
Partners of Ten Thousand Villages are ensured safe working conditions — “no child labor, no human slavery, no sweat shop production” — and taught skills to help them gain independence and opportunities to blend “ancient expertise” with current trends to reach a wide consumer base.
“We’re not bringing in fancy equipment,” Kubly says. “They are working with what’s available to them for resources and technology.”
Representatives of Ten Thousand Villages travel worldwide to meet with the artisans to collaborate on designs and hear about their heritage, information that is shared with the consumer, along with photos.
The ability to vicariously meet the maker, Kubly says, sets the nonprofit apart from other purposeful shopping organizations.
“A lot of what we do that makes us different,” Kubly notes, “is the storytelling aspect.”
For more information on Ten Thousand Villages, or to shop online, visit www.tenthousandvillages.com.
