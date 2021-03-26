Community members reminded to dispose of unused medications to prevent misuse, poisoning

With expired or unused medications posing a risk of intentional misuse or ingestion by youth, Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding community members to properly dispose of all unneeded pills.
Per the American Association of Poison Control Centers, accidental exposure of medications has caused many cases of poisoning among children. The Foundation for a Drug Free World states that every day, 2,500 individuals age 12 to 17 will abuse a prescription pain reliever for the first time, and in the U.S. over 15 million people abuse prescription drugs, including those who obtained the medications without a valid prescription.
In 2019, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported 294,317 cases of improper medicine use, with 26,317 of those cases involving accidental exposure to another person's medicine. Approximately 3,846 of these accidental exposure cases involved children 5 and younger, with cases most common among those age 1 and 2.
In addition, the AAPCC oversaw 2.6 million cases via phone, with 2.1 million regarding contact with a potentially dangerous substance. Nearly half of human exposure cases managed by poison control centers involve pharmaceuticals.
“Keeping medicines after they are no longer needed creates an unnecessary health risk in the home, especially if children are present,” says Natalie Frederixon, outpatient pharmacy manager at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “Even child-resistant containers cannot completely prevent a child from ingesting medicines that belong to someone else.”
With some medications, even a single dose consumed by an individual to whom it was not prescribed can be fatal, Frederixon says.
The FDA advises locking up medications to keep them out of reach of others, and to dispose of unused and no longer needed pills promptly. The preferred method is to utilize a local medication take-back programs. Drop boxes are located at Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Walgreens on West Avenue, and local police stations during regular business hours. Mayo's "take back boxes" are located at its pharmacy.
Some medications can be discarded in the trash or flushed down the toilet. Medications thrown away should be mixed with an inedible substance, such as dirt or cat litter and placed in a sealed container before being put in the garbage can. Empty pill bottles should have the labels removed or distressed so they are unreadable.
Visit https://www.fda.gov/drugs/disposal-unused-medicines-what-you-should-know/drug-disposal-fdas-flush-list-certain-medicines for more information.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.