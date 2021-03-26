Community members reminded to dispose of unused medications to prevent misuse, poisoning

With expired or unused medications posing a risk of intentional misuse or ingestion by youth, Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding community members to properly dispose of all unneeded pills.

Per the American Association of Poison Control Centers, accidental exposure of medications has caused many cases of poisoning among children. The Foundation for a Drug Free World states that every day, 2,500 individuals age 12 to 17 will abuse a prescription pain reliever for the first time, and in the U.S. over 15 million people abuse prescription drugs, including those who obtained the medications without a valid prescription.

In 2019, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported 294,317 cases of improper medicine use, with 26,317 of those cases involving accidental exposure to another person's medicine. Approximately 3,846 of these accidental exposure cases involved children 5 and younger, with cases most common among those age 1 and 2.

In addition, the AAPCC oversaw 2.6 million cases via phone, with 2.1 million regarding contact with a potentially dangerous substance. Nearly half of human exposure cases managed by poison control centers involve pharmaceuticals.

