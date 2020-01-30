Community members, staff turn out to support Versiti "Giving Warms the Heart" blood drive at Mayo

With a total time commitment of less than 60 minutes — most of it spent reclining in a chair and followed up with a hearty snack — giving blood is perhaps one the easiest but most rewarding ways to give back.
Community members and Mayo Clinic Health System staff alike dedicated an hour of their day Thursday to contribute to the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin "Giving Warms the Heart" blood drive, held in Mayo's Marycrest Auditorium.
The drive will be open again from 7 a.m. to noon Friday to help fill what is currently an urgent need, according to Blood Center of Wisconsin representatives.
"Around the winter months, especially after the holidays and with flu season and the bad weather, we see a drop in blood donations," said Zach Warren, communications specialist with Versiti. "It's really important we have these drives to get our supply up."
Blood collected at Versiti drives statewide is shared with 56 Wisconsin hospitals, including Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse. While donors of all blood types are needed, those with O negative -- universal donors -- are especially encouraged to give.
"That's what we use in emergencies," Warren says.
Lynn Conway, an administrative assistant with Mayo Clinic Health System, was among the Mayo employees who briefly swapped their desk chairs for a recliner during their shift, offering up an arm for blood drawing before refueling with cookies and sandwiches.
"My father gave blood for many years -- over 45 gallons in his lifetime," said Conway. "I carry on my dad's tradition."
Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, praised his colleagues and community members for their contributions, saying, "You can give your time, your talents and your money to good causes, but giving your blood is special because it's giving life."
Indeed, Warren says, blood is an invaluable donation.
"Blood can't be created in a lab or manufactured," Warren says. "We're relying on each other."
To register to donate blood at the Giving Warms the Heart blood drive Jan. 31, visit bit.ly/givejan31 or call 608-392-9766. Walk-ins are also welcome.
To schedule to donate at another date and location, visit www.versiti.org.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.