Community members step up for Gundersen's ongoing Minutes in Motion program

Community members have clocked over a million minutes so far for Gundersen Health System’s Minutes in Motion program, with the recent National Walking Day serving as the perfect stepping stone.

Minutes in Motion — celebrating its 15th year of getting community members moving in any which way, from jogging to gardening to cycling — kicked off March 29 and continues through May 9.

The 2021 goal is 4,000 participants and five million minutes of activity by the end of the six-week challenge, and so far 3,306 community members have stepped up and accumulated 1,438,165 minutes. Registration remains open through May 9 and is open to individuals and teams, with a suggested tally of 30 minutes of movement per day, five days a week.

For National Walking Day April 7, participants were encouraged to get some much needed outdoors time after the winter months and a year of long hours spent in the home due to COVID-19.