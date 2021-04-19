Community members step up for Gundersen's ongoing Minutes in Motion program

Community members have clocked over a million minutes so far for Gundersen Health System’s Minutes in Motion program, with the recent National Walking Day serving as the perfect stepping stone.
Minutes in Motion — celebrating its 15th year of getting community members moving in any which way, from jogging to gardening to cycling — kicked off March 29 and continues through May 9.
The 2021 goal is 4,000 participants and five million minutes of activity by the end of the six-week challenge, and so far 3,306 community members have stepped up and accumulated 1,438,165 minutes. Registration remains open through May 9 and is open to individuals and teams, with a suggested tally of 30 minutes of movement per day, five days a week.
For National Walking Day April 7, participants were encouraged to get some much needed outdoors time after the winter months and a year of long hours spent in the home due to COVID-19.
“While we have all been spending a lot of time at home, it is beneficial to get outside and move your body,” says McKenna Schmidt, wellness education specialist for Gundersen. “Fresh air is great medicine for mental and emotional health.” Participants were encouraged to take a photo and post it to social media using the hashtag #MIMWalkingDay, and many shared images of their treks, some taken solo, others with the whole family and a number with a energetic dog leading the way.
Minutes in Motion, sponsors of which include the La Crosse Tribune, News 19, Gundersen Medical Foundation, and Midwest Family Broadcasting, offers participants the chance to win prizes, including a grand prize of $500. Last year, registration was down due to the pandemic, but over 2,500 people, from toddlers to octogenarians along with dozens of businesses and 14 classrooms, took part and recorded over 3.8 million minutes, reporting increased energy and endurance and improved mood by the end of the challenge.
Those who are new to fitness or have been on hiatus from working out are encouraged to start slow. Those who are already avid exercisers are challenged to try to a new form of activity, or add some minutes to their usual routine.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/move/physical-activity/minutes-in-motion/.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.