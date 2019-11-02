The Sustainability Institute will host the fourth annual Community Resiliency Symposium from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Lunda Center, 319 Seventh St. N., La Crosse.
Speakers will include Heidi Keuler of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Fishers and Farmers Partnership; Monroe County Land Conservationist Bob Micheel; and Karl Green, community natural resource and economic development agent for La Crosse County.
The group will discuss local waterways and the ways local governments, anglers, farmers and concerned citizens are addressing issues in the La Crosse River Watershed.
Registration is required, breakfast is included and tickets for the event are $30 per person, $15 for students. For more information or to register, visit sustaininstitute.com.
