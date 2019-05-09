The 3MF ministry of First Presbyterian Church will host a community resource fair for seniors and families from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday at the church, 233 West Ave.
Participating organizations include Causeway Caregivers, RSVP, Great Rivers 2-1-1, La Crosse County Veterans Office, ADRC, La Crosse Public Library, ILR, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and Better Hearing Center. An onsite nurse will offer blood-pressure testing.
To order a boxed lunch for $7, call 608-784-4248.
