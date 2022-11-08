Community saying no to La Crosse School District referendum

Unofficial results are coming in fast in the La Crosse School District's $194.7 million referendum calling for creating a single, more modern high school on the South Side.

With 28 of 34 city precincts reporting, it's 7,576 for and 16,527 or 68%, against.

First introduced last spring, the referendum was proposed as solution to the district’s declining enrollment, aging buildings and limited state funding for education. Under the plan, Central High School and Logan High School students would move into the former Trane building at 3600 Pammel Creek Road, and the district’s three middle schools would be moved into the two vacant high school buildings.

Some teachers, district families, former Logan staff and residents, especially those in the North Side, have voiced concerns about the closure of Logan, viewing it as a loss to those who live in the neighborhood, attend the school or have worked there, and for businesses who may lose a customer base. Alternate ideas from the community included moving sixth graders into the elementary schools and seventh and eighth graders in the high school buildings.

Some residents, Logan alumni and local educators have spoken in favor of the consolidation, preferring to combine students into one updated building due to the possibility that Logan, the district says, would likely close at some point regardless, with all high schoolers to be housed at Central. The new school would invite new opportunities and solve budget issues, some note.

The referendum would increase the school district’s tax rate to $8 for every $100,000 of valued property.

This story will be updated as results come in, reported by the county.