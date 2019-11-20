A community Thanksgiving Dinner in memory of Ed Thompson will be open to all beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 with a prayer at Murray’s on Main, 810 Superior Ave., Tomah.
This 27th annual dinner is anticipated to feed 400 to 600 people, supported by donations of food, volunteer service or money. Deliveries are also available as needed. To learn more, volunteer or schedule a delivery contact Tina Thompson at 608-343-4956 by Nov. 25.
Donations of food can be delivered to the Tomah Chamber on Nov. 27 or to Murray’s on Nov. 27 and 28. Monetary donations may be mailed to: Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 119 Alyssa St., Tomah, WI 54660.
