Community workshop set for near southside neighborhood visioning

ISG, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System, Three-Sixty Real Estate Solutions, and Borton Construction, is holding a community workshop on Tuesday, January 17 at Lincoln Middle School.

Participants will review gathered feedback and data and discuss ideas around several of the discovered themes to create a shared vision for future developments that would enhance the near-southside neighborhoods and make them an even better place to live and work.

Due to a power outage in December, this meeting for near southside neighborhood visioning was rescheduled. The meeting will be held from 5:30 pm-7:00 pm.

The public and neighbors are encouraged to attend the community workshop to provide input. Neighborhood maps and other information will be on display and staff will be available to gather comments and answer questions. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can find the same information, provide input, and take a survey on the project website: https://isg.mysocialpinpoint.com/near-southside-neighborhood-visioning

For additional information about the visioning project, interested persons may contact Will Kratt, Project Manager, at 608-789-2034 or send an e-mail to Will.Kratt@isginc.com.