Compass Report sets direction for community investment

Over the summer and fall of 2020, Compass sent surveys to 6,000 random households in the region. Then the survey was distributed through local nonprofit and business partners to anyone in the community willing to respond concentrating on populations that were under-represented in the random household results.

Besides the survey, Compass also collects secondary data to help round out the view of community health and wellness. These data cover topics of length and quality of life; health behaviors; health care; social and economic factors; and environment and safety factors. The secondary data and the community insight together provide a broad overview of life in the region — what is going well and what needs improvement.

The next step of Compass was to discuss the community insights and secondary data with community stakeholders. Stakeholder meetings were held in each county to talk over the data collected, and identify and prioritize the most pressing needs of the county. Folks attending the meetings represented a wide range of sectors in the community: business, education, faith, healthcare, government, law enforcement, nonprofit and social services.