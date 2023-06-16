Residents of La Crosse, Buffalo, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties in Wisconsin, and Houston County in Minnesota, are invited to participate in the COMPASS Now 2024 survey, available online at www.compassnow.org.

The Compass Now survey is conducted every 3 years to assess community needs and which health problems people are facing, according to a press release from Great Rivers United Way. The community group and its 17 project partners are asking the public to take the Compass Now survey to have their voices heard in a critical process with far-reaching impact.

The survey’s findings will be published in the Compass Now Report, due out in May 2024. The report is used to develop programs, activities and policies by local hospitals, health centers and health departments. It is also used to apply for funding and grants, creating policies, and community development projects by community partners, and state and local leaders.

The survey is anonymous, and available in English and Spanish. It takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Respondents who choose to provide their contact information — responses are not tied to contact info — will be receive follow-up, including invitations to related meetings and updates when the report is complete. Additionally, they will be entered to win one of six $50 grocery gift cards.

Hard copies of the survey are available. To request them or for additional information, contact Great Rivers United Way Community Impact Director Liz Evans at levans@gruw.org or 608-796-1400, ext. 105.