Competency evaluation ordered man who attempted to steal vehicles from Valley View Mall

A competency evaluation was requested in January, after both Judge Scott Horne and District Attorney Time Gruenke grew concerned that he was not fit to represent himself.

According to the criminal complaint:

Scarbrough stole one woman's cell phone outside of Valley View Mall, then walked toward a second woman and demanded her keys.

When she refused, he grabbed the keys and forcefully ripped them from the woman's hand, and took off running toward her vehicle. But, the keychain broke in the process, leaving the keys behind.

He then tried to pull a driver out of an Onalaska transit van, but was thwarted by the man's seat belt, according to the complaint. Officers then arrived and took him to the hospital for evaluation.

Scarbrough is also accused of resisting police, refusing to put his hands behind his back for the trip from the hospital to the jail, as well as throwing urine and feces at jail staff while in custody in January, and breaking two windows at the downtown La Crosse Catholic Charities Warming Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.