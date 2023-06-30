Fireworks in the wrong hands can cause injury and death, but there's another heightened concern as people are tempted to launch pyrotechnics this summer — fire.

"Everything around here is so dry," said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude. "People need to be cognizant that it's really dry out there."

As the calendar closes in on Independence Day, local law enforcement already is dealing with illegal fireworks. Ganrude said his office averages two calls per day from people complaining about fireworks, mostly because of noise.

Noise isn't the only issue. Local law enforcement officials say using fireworks without a permit is a fire hazard and personal injury risk. According to the La Crosse Police Department, nearly 20,000 fires nationwide were started by fireworks in 2018. Over 9,000 people were injured in 2018 with most of the injuries to the head or hands.

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission reports even grimmer numbers. It reported 18 people died from fireworks accidents in 2020. Another 15,600 were injured badly enough to require medical attention.

Minnesota and Wisconsin have similar laws regarding fireworks, although rules in Wisconsin vary among municipalities. La Crosse County Sheriff's Office deputy Jordan Stratman offered the following rule of thumb for what's prohibited:

"Any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal in La Crosse County," Stratman said.

The La Crosse Police Department has posted a graphic on its website for what's legal and what's not. Legal fireworks include sparklers, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers and confetti poppers with less than a half-grain of explosives. Illegal fireworks include Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets and mortars.

The department says even legal fireworks can be hazardous. It offers the following safety tips:

Never allow children to handle fireworks

Never use fireworks when impaired by drugs or alcohol

Wear protective eyewear

Never hold a lit firework with bare hands

Never light a firework inside

Keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher handy

Ganrude said his office usually doesn't issue citations for someone caught with illegal fireworks. He said it's usually just a warning and confiscation of the illegal pyrotechnics.

"We don't do a lot of citations; we do more education," Ganrude said. "It's not so much that (fireworks) are illegal but that they're dangerous. People don't always use their best judgment. "

Stratman said the best way to enjoy fireworks is to watch authorized fireworks displays. He encouraged people to enjoy the annual La Crosse Riverfest fireworks show at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

"Just leave it to the professionals," Stratman said. "They can control them and make them look a lot better than what most people can do."