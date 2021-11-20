Concern raised about Instagram's influence on disordered eating

A trio of U.S. Senators recently called on Instagram officials to protect youth from content glorifying eating disorders, an issue a local dietician agrees warrants concern.

Last month, Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) wrote an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri of Instagram, addressing the impact of posts and images showcasing extreme thinness and disordered eating. The group referenced the testimony of "Facebook Whistleblower" Frances Haugen, who indicated Instagram's parent company, now known as Meta, is aware it directs tweens and teens to anorexia content.

“The stakes here are incredibly high — studies have found that eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates of any mental illness. We have long fought to ensure Americans can access treatment services for eating disorders, but more must be done to protect our kids from being exposed to content on Facebook and Instagram that glorifies and promotes eating disorders," the senators stated.

The trio previously cosponsored the bipartisan "Anna Westin Act," named for a Minnesota woman who died at 21 from anorexia and struggled to secure timely insurance coverage for residential treatment. The bill increased education on eating disorders and parity for insurance coverage for inpatient treatment.

Instagram is filled with heavily airbrushed, photoshopped or otherwise altered pictures, but young individuals may not realize they are viewing doctored photos, and may also be exposed to real images of individuals suffering from eating disorders presented as being aspirational. Posts promoting extreme diets, cleanses, before-and-after photos, and close ups of hip bones and abdominals abound.

Rebecca Stetzer, a dietician at Gundersen Health System who often works with individuals with eating disorders, says social media in general has the potential to be harmful, as it may lead to "instant comparison." Seeing thin, muscular or so called "fit" bodies can lead individuals to feel their own physique is inferior. Stetzer stresses more times than not, photos are touched up or photoshopped, and people may be taking an image at face value when they don't know what went into creating it.

Social media on its own does not cause eating disorders, Stetzer says, but could be an "ingredient" in the recipe for unhealthy eating and exercise habits.

"Any particular platform, they all have the potential to be harmful and contribute to distorted views on what is healthy and what an ideal body is and disordered eating," Stetzer says. "I believe it does contribute and I see it in my practice as well."

While eating disorders are more prevalent among females, male, transgender and nonbinary individuals can be impacted as well.

"The fixation on body, size, shape and weight -- sharing of 'this worked for me' or 'here is what I eat in a day' -- there is some trending of that on social media so I think that's going to affect everybody," Stetzer says.

In their letter, the senators note that Haugen testified that Instagram "not only failed to take action on accounts that promote eating disorders, but that the platform actively promoted them. Thanks to the whistleblower’s disclosures and testimony, we know that internal Facebook research documented that Instagram makes eating issues worse for 17% of teen girls who use the platform."

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), 42% of girls in first through third grade want to be thinner, 81% of 10 year olds are afraid of being fat, and 46% of 9 to 11 year-olds are “sometimes” or “very often” on diets. Among adolescent girls, up to 57% engage in crash dieting, fasting, self-induced vomiting and/or using diet pills or laxatives.

Haugen in an "60 Minutes" interview stated "And what's super tragic is Facebook's own research says as these young women begin to consume this eating disorder content, they get more and more depressed. It actually makes them use the app more. They end up in this feedback cycle where they hate their bodies more and more."

Posts can also be triggering for those who have orthorexia, an obsession with "clean" or "healthy" eating. Diets that eliminate food groups, consist of liquids only, or involve fasting for long periods of time are readily available for viewing.

"Eating nutritiously is not in and of itself a problem, but if all someone is posting is their green juices that is not communicating to people that there are other foods they might be eating. We can assume that is all that person eats," Stetzer says. "It might be putting a moral value on eating, and that can be unhealthy. Unfortunately there is a limitation on what social media communicates to us -- we are making a lot of assumption about that picture."

Instagram last February stated it was "introducing new ways to support people on Instagram who may be affected by negative body image or an eating disorder, including surfacing more expert-backed resources when people search for eating disorder-related content, expanding our work with experts to help inform our policies, and collaborating with community leaders to help them create and share positive, inspiring body image content."

In Sept. 2021, the company said "We’re increasingly focused on addressing negative social comparison and negative body image. One idea we think has promise is finding opportunities to jump in if we see people dwelling on certain types of content. From our research, we’re starting to understand the types of content some people feel may contribute to negative social comparison, and we’re exploring ways to prompt them to look at different topics if they’re repeatedly looking at this type of content."

Stetzer notes social media can be beneficial -- "It doesn't have to be a demonized thing. It can be used in a positive way" -- and advises filtering content to have more mental health and body positivity posts in the feed.

"That can help them weed out some of those harmful things," she says, adding that if a friend tends to post triggering images it would likely be best to unfollow them. "Be aware of any post that makes it appear like any one body is the ideal body, posts that are body shaming, any kind of weight loss products or supplements."

Baldwin, Klobuchar, and Capito in their letter asked Meta/Instagram to disclose how many accounts were removed in the last year for promoting unhealthy eating habits, an estimate on how many Instagram saw content promoting unhealthy eating in the last year, what the top 100 advertisements seen by teenage users of Instagram were last year, and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, resources are available at Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System, or visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/.

