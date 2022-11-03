Concert event Nov. 26 celebrates ‘The Last Waltz’

A who’s who of the La Crosse area music scene will join together Nov. 26 at the La Crosse Center’s Riverside Ballroom to celebrate one of the most memorable concert events of the rock era, 1976’s legendary star-studded farewell concert by The Band, documented by director Martin Scorsese in “The Last Waltz.”

“A Tribute to ‘The Last Waltz’” is being staged by Deece Productions, well known for a long string of tribute concerts in the past 12 years that have featured music by the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Neil Young, the Doors, and many more, not to mention the annual Woodstock in the Park shows that have long served as the finale for the Moon Tunes summer concert series.

The Deece Productions tribute concerts actually started in 2010 with a “Last Waltz” concert, and Deece Productions owner Gregg “Cheech” Hall is excited to revisit the show that got the ball rolling.

“The night will offer a lot of theatrics and musical collaborations that will only happen on this one special night,” Hall said. “It will truly will be a magical evening celebrating some of the best rock ’n’ roll music ever written.”

The evening will feature more than 30 musicians standing in for The Band and the numerous guest stars who performed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) in 1976 at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom. The core group portraying The Band features Hall on guitar and vocals, Lisa Freedlund on keyboards and vocals, Eddie Juntunen on vocals and keyboards, Tim Powers on bass, Ben Rohde on drums and a horn section led by Adam Palm.

Kicking the evening off will be an opening set by a very special guest, Nicholas “The Feelin’” David, a Twin Cities-based singer, songwriter and keyboard wizard who made a splash on “The Voice” in 2012. Since finishing third on the show that season, David and his Feelin’ Band have toured the country, both headlining and opening for national acts including the Avett Brothers, Rusted Root and Jackson Browne.

“The first time I heard Nick sing one note I knew he was the real deal. I’ve never encountered such a multi-talented person in all my life,” Hall said.

In addition to his opening set, David will stand in for Dr. John during the main event, which also will feature appearances by Mr. Blink and the Craig Olson Project.

Other musicians performing in “A Tribute to ‘The Last Waltz’” include:

• Christian Staehly as Ronnie Hawkins

• Billy Hembd as Neil Young

• Nancy Stoll Caucutt as Joni Mitchell

• Mike Caucut - as Van Morrison

• Adam Palm as Neil Diamond

• Joe Hauser as Paul Butterfield

• Cody Appel as Eric Clapton

• Julica Rose Kelly as Mavis Staples

• Stan Hall as Muddy Waters

• Fayme Rochelle as Emmylou Harris

• Ryan Hanifl as Bob Dylan

• Jimbo Zill as Ron Wood

The concert starts at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6. Tickets are $25, with early entry (5 p.m.) tickets available for $30. A limited number of VIP table packages (including eight early entry tickets) are available for $300.

Tickets can be purchased at Deaf Ear Records, Instrument Repair of La Crosse and online at https://deeceproductions.com/product-category/tickets/.