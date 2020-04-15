Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 26 for fifth day in a row

For the fifth day in a row, La Crosse County has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a success Jen Rombalski attributes in large part to social distancing and isolation.
"It is important for all of us to know the safer-at-home order is working," Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "We had projected by March 29 we might be up to 10,000 cases (statewide), and as of (today) we're not even at 4,000."
La Crosse County as of April 15 has 26 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, with 23 patients considered recovered and one person hospitalized. There have been local 1,252 negative tests. Wisconsin has a running total of 3,721 reported positive cases as of 2 p.m. Wednesday and 39,326 negative.
The case rate breaks down to 59 per 100,000 people in the state and 21 per 100,000 in La Crosse County.
"The rate has changed following safer-at-home," Rombalski said. "That has positively allowed us to keep the case numbers down."
The tentative end to safer-at-home, Rombalski says, is April 24 but has the potential to be extended for two or more weeks. When the order ends, however, Rombalski warns precautions such as diligent hand washing, social distancing and wearing of masks in public places must continue.
There are four components to preparing the community for the resuming of work, excursions and the reopening of non-essential businesses, Rombalski says.
First, social distancing guidelines must still to be followed. Second, contact tracing efforts need to remain thorough. Through the assistance of employers and health-care providers, Rombalski says, the identification of contacts of those confirmed to have the virus has prevented "a number of public breakouts."
Testing of those who don't meet the current criteria — the elderly, health care workers, those with chronic health conditions — is the third factor, Rombalski says, though the ability to do so is currently a hurdle.
"We need to get to a place in the next couple of weeks, sooner rather than later, to test more individuals," Rombalski said. "We don't yet know what that will look like. We are currently working with our local health-care partners to see how that can be achieved." More information on testing availability is expected next week, Rombalski says.
The final component, treatment, will also prove tricky with the current absence of a drug or vaccine for the virus. The only mechanism we have to fight the virus right now, Rombalski says, is what are called nonpharmaceutical interventions: social distancing, hand washing, sanitation and not touching your face.
When public places reopen, Rombalski says, there will need to be plans and policies in place to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Things that will need to be closely looked at include whether restaurants can space tables six feet apart and whether employers can ensure workers with cold and flu symptoms stay home.
Rombalski also reminded community members that while yard sale season is approaching, holding or visiting such a sale is not considered safe or appropriate at this time.
