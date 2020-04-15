Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 26 for fifth day in a row

CASES OUTSIDE LA CROSSE COUNTY

The Monroe County Health Department reported two more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 12. One is a woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms. One is a man in his 70s with mild symptoms. The county reports one person is hospitalized for symptoms. It reported a COVID-19-related death last week, but notes the person had underlying health problems in addition to testing positive.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, one new case was reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 11. The county reports one person is hospitalized, and a death was reported earlier.