U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, announced the opening of entries for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

The winning artwork from the Third District’s competition will be displayed alongside artwork from across the nation for one year in the U.S. Capitol, as well as on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.

“I’m excited to invite young artists from across Wisconsin’s 3rd District to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition,” said Van Orden. “The students of Western Wisconsin are among the most talented in the nation, and I look forward to seeing their work proudly displayed in the U.S. Capitol.”

Eligibility is open to all high school students across the Third District. All artwork and entry forms must be submitted on or before April 8 via mail or hand delivery to the congressman’s La Crosse District Office located at 210 Seventh St. S., Suite 204.

Further information about the program, including guidelines and required documentation, can be found on VanOrden.House.Gov.