Connect Church, 3340 S. Kinney Coulee Road, Onalaska, is offering a weekly "Healing University" video course beginning Feb. 5 and being held at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday for 50 weeks.

Each session is one hour long and will be taught by seven ministers who have experienced "healings, miracles and supernatural interventions for people." Sessions are open to the public, and attendance each week is not required. Donations are accepted.