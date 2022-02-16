 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connect Church to hold special services

John and Sandy Halvorsen

John and Sandy Halvorsen 

Connect Church has special services this weekend at its location on South Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska.

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday morning will be a women’s conference on “Who we are to be” with a light lunch. There will be a $10 fee at the door.

At 7 p.m. everyone is invited to hear Sandy Halvorsen speak, and at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, Pastor John Halvorsen will bring the message. Everyone is welcome.

John and Sandy completed their Prayer Walk America from Miami to Seattle in 2021 and will share their experiences and what God is doing in our nation. They have walked the USA four times, always stepping down from their local church ministry in Duluth, Minn.

John has been to both the North and South poles and across Europe and Asia with a call to prayer for the nations.

For more information, call 608-498-9700.

