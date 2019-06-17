The Connect Church for women and men will host a special service at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at 3340 S. Kinney Coulee Road, Onalaska.
The gathering will feature guest speakers from Charis Christian Fellowship in Rochester, Minnesota, Roland and Lee Ann Burt. The church invites the community to attend and be inspired by the couple, who's message will be "There's Always a Way Out of Trouble."
For more information, visit connectchurchwi.org or call 608-781-3910.
