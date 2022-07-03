Connecting rural communities: SMRT Bus System celebrates 10 years

After surviving growing pains, funding shortfalls and a pandemic, the Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit (SMRT) bus is celebrating 10 years of success in 2022. It provides a needed, affordable transportation service to workers, students, elderly and disabled residents, and visitors in Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties.

The service has changed over the years, but SMRT’s dependability and affordable, one-way $3 fare remains constant. A daily, fixed-route bus system, SMRT serves four counties and 14 cities and villages. Buses range in size from 12-26 passengers, are wheelchair accessible with bike racks, and have Wi-Fi service. Four routes operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, stopping at more than 25 bus stops.

How SMRT Started

The concept of a rural, fixed-route commuter bus originated in 2010 when the city of Prairie du Chien planner attended a Crawford County Transportation Coordinating Committee meeting with a problem and a potential answer.

Employers needed workers and a daily commuter bus connecting Prairie du Chien with the city of La Crosse was viewed as a solution. When transportation committee members from Vernon and La Crosse counties got involved, the vision grew.

Using a state feasibility grant, the three county governments, their aging units (now Aging and Disability Resource Centers), and service providers began exploring the concept of a regional commuter bus service. When the study determined the concept could work, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided cost-share grants for buses and operational costs. The state support continues today.

Transportation grants require a local government sponsor and matching funds. The city of Prairie du Chien agreed to be the sponsor while the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission took on the task of meeting with local governments, businesses and agencies to secure the necessary, local matching funds.

Expansion

In 2017, the SMRT bus responded to rising demand and growing popularity by expanding to Monroe County, bringing service to four additional cities and villages. The total population of the SMRT bus service area increased to more than 190,000 people. With the expansion, La Crosse County became the central hub and in 2019, La Crosse County took over as the local government sponsor.

The continued financial commitments from the four counties; the cities of Prairie du Chien, Viroqua, La Crosse, Westby, Tomah, Onalaska and Sparta; and area business and educational entities, including Western Technical College, Bremer Bank, Vernon Memorial Healthcare, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System, make SMRT possible.

Economic development

With 60% of its riders using the service to get to work, SMRT has been instrumental in aiding economic development in the region. Creative programs, particularly with area medical centers, have incentivized employees to use the SMRT bus. As a result, healthcare professionals make up a significant portion of employee ridership.

In 2017, the service was recognized by Wisconsin Rural Partners as one of the state’s top rural initiatives and received the Wisconsin Economic Development Association’s Community and Economic Development Award as the state’s top economic development initiative.

The service also offers free transfers between buses, so it is possible to travel from Prairie du Chien to Tomah (a distance of 101 miles) for $3. The SMRT bus also cooperates with La Crosse Municipal Transit to share bus stops, further encouraging public transit ridership and coordination.

Ridership and bus drivers

What really makes the service successful is its riders and committed bus drivers. In its initial year, the SMRT bus provided approximately 13,000 rides. Prior to the pandemic, usage had grown to more than 21,000 rides annually.

In surveys, riders continue to be overwhelmingly supportive, with more than 90% indicating “satisfaction” with the service. Riders find the service to be cost effective, convenient and relaxing, and they appreciate having the Wi-Fi service on board to be productive while they travel.

The bus drivers, employed by Running Inc., are known to be personable and dedicated. The often get to know the riders, who frequently spend 25-50 minutes on the bus on each of their daily one-way trips.

As one rider attests “the bus drivers are wonderful, they take personal interest in the riders, strive to meet the needs of riders and promote SMRT’s mission.” It’s not uncommon to hear stories such as a bus driver deviating from his route to take an exchange student to the home she was staying at after her ride failed to pick her up at a bus stop.

Moving forward

SMRT began in the spirit of ingenuity and continues to embrace challenges and change. Driftless area terrain, winter temperatures and long routes make “green options” challenging to implement, but two electric buses will be added to the fleet later this year and SMRT is committed to making the transition work.

Budget constraints have limited its marketing, but a new marketing plan includes the launch of a Facebook page and an expanded social media footprint.

The SMRT bus service is unique — no one agency, person, community or county is solely responsible for its success. Everyone cooperatively plays a role. In 12 years, SMRT evolved from a planner’s vision to a bus service that connects workers to jobs, students to schools, patients to clinics, and more importantly, people and communities to one another.

Column reprinted with permission from the Wisconsin Counties Association.

