Conservancy to offer kayaking, canoeing presentation

Whether kayaking or canoeing, paddling is one of the most enjoyable ways to observe nature and wildlife, but many people are unaware of boat characteristics and basic safety requirements to ensure a fun experience for all.

Mississippi Valley Conservancy will offer a live/in-person demonstration of basic safety requirements and an introduction to paddling canoes and kayaks. This event — from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug.14, on French Island — is part of the Conservancy’s 2021 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor learning experiences in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area.

The waterside presentation will compare canoes with kayaks and share what’s needed to paddle safely. It is not a paddling excursion or hands-on lesson (no bathing suits required), but there will be information about good locations for rentals and easy paddling, plus resources for learning more about paddling. Beach shoes and sun protection recommended.

The presenters will be Jonathan Ringdahl, an American Canoe Association certified kayak instructor, and Rich Lenard, a local canoeist with over 50 years of flat water and white water canoeing experience including Boundary Waters Canoe Area and Sylvania Wilderness Area trips and local rivers, lakes and backwaters.