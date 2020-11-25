 Skip to main content
Conservation warden in Juneau County arrested for misdemeanors
A 30-year-old Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a Tuesday incident near Camp Douglas. Michael R. Weber was referred for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and being armed while intoxicated.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, police responded to a 911 hangup related to an argument that occurred at Weber's residence shortly after 1:30 a.m. The sheriff's office reported that the incident wasn't sufficient for a mandatory arrest for domestic violence but that probable cause existed to arrest Weber for the two misdemeanor offenses.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Weber wasn't taken into custody or transported to jail.

The incident occurred in Juneau County, but Monroe County was called due to a conflict of interest in the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

