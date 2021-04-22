Conservationist photo, poster contest winners announced

The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), in partnership with the NACD Auxiliary, announced the winners of the 2020 Photo Contest and 2020 Poster Contest during the 75th NACD Annual Meeting Inspirational Session.

The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”

“This year’s contest winners creatively captured the beauty and importance of conservation and those working to help protect our natural resources,” NACD Auxiliary President Karen Smart said.

The 2020 Photo Contest winners consisted of one local individual, Karalee Christensen, age 16 Youth Division.

Karalee was the 2nd Place winner in the Youth Division in two categories: “Conservation in Action” and “Close Up Conservation.”

Christensen, residing in rural Houston, MN, has placed each year since 2017. In 2017 as an eighth-grader in the youth division, she placed 2nd in the “Conservation in Action” category. In 2018, she earned 2nd place in the “Agriculture Conservation Across America” category. In 2019, she earned 1st place in the “Agriculture Conservation Across America” category.

