Construction begins May 23 for Highway 43 Rushford to Mabel repaving project

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 23, weather permitting, for the Highway 43 project from Rushford to Mabel, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work is estimated to be complete in October and includes the following:

• Repave 22 miles of Highway 43

• Stabilize three areas of eroding slopes and shoulders

• Replace all guardrail

• Replace 11 centerline drainage pipes

• Repair 55 centerline drainage pipes

Highway 43 project detours

The replacement of culverts and pipes includes excavation of the road, which requires detouring traffic. Two detours will be used during this project.

On May 23, culvert work and a detour are scheduled to begin on Highway 43 from Highway 16 to Fillmore County Road 10. A detour of using Fillmore County Road 37 and Fillmore County Road 25 will be used to direct travelers around Highway 43. This detour is expected to last three to four weeks.

Once that first section opens to traffic, then culvert work will begin on the remaining project area south to Mabel and a detour will used around the work zone. Travelers will use Fillmore county roads 37, 10, 12, and 21 and Highway 52. This detour is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.

When the culvert work is finished and the detours are lifted, delays may still be possible while the crews repave the road.

Individuals, businesses and first responders will have the ability to reach their destinations. The culverts will be replaced in an order that allows access. Individuals may be directed to access or exit a property from a single direction.

Stay connected, informed

• Learn more about the Highway 43 project and sign up for email/text message updates.

• Check out other MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects and sign up for construction updates.

• Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter.

• Find road updates in Minnesota on 511mn.org or get a free app at Google Play or the App Store.

• Interested in a job with MnDOT? Career information for the State of Minnesota can be found at the Minnesota Management and Budget website. Come join us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0