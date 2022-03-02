Construction continues at Westby high school, Coon Valley elementary

Construction is well underway on the additions to Westby Area High School and Coon Valley Elementary School.

Construction began in August, following groundbreaking ceremonies held at both locations on Aug. 27. The two ceremonies served as the official kickoff of district-wide school improvement projects and “thank-you” to the Westby area community for their support of the Nov. 3, 2020 referendum which approved $11.95 million in funding for district-wide safety, security, and site improvements including secure entrances, ADA accessibility updates, building infrastructure and capital maintenance, tech ed renovations, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at WAHS. In November 2020, voters in the Westby Area School District approved two referendum questions for operational and capital funding.

Kevin Warrington, project superintendent with Miron Construction Co., Inc., said the work completed in Westby as of Feb. 24 includes the foundation, exterior framing/masonry, and roof of the secure entry and main office addition. He said crews are currently finishing the interior framing/drywall and starting paint/ceilings and flooring.

Warrington said the work completed in Coon Valley so far includes the foundation, exterior masonry, roof, and interior framing/drywall for the secure entry and main office addition. Currently crews are starting paint/ceilings and flooring.

The construction project hasn’t been immune to delays caused by supply chain issues. Harrington wrote in an email they are experiencing a few delays with getting aluminum for storefronts and windows. “Lead times for most materials are beyond the ‘norm,’ but keeping an eye on the calendar and schedule has allowed us to stay on track,” he said.

The weather has treated the construction projects and crews in Westby and Coon Valley fairly well.

“Winter conditions in Wisconsin are hard to predict,” Warrington said. “We were fortunate that the fall only had a few weather days due to rain; the winter has had a few more than we had anticipated. We had expected six days for the ‘normal’ winter weather delay and have experienced eight to date.”

Warrington said the district-wide school improvement projects are scheduled to be complete Aug. 29; a majority of the construction cannot begin until June 6.

Construction projects that will begin June 6 include the following:

Middle school secure entrance enhancements;

Westby elementary secure entrance enhancements;

High school family and consumer science renovation;

Band room renovation for ADA;

Career and technical education renovation;

Greenhouse addition and renovation;

Coon Valley elementary conference room renovation.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.