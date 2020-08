× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Street in La Crosse from Palace Street to Moore Street will be closed to traffic temporarily beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The closure will last until the project is completed, which is expected by Thursday, Aug. 13.

Vehicles will be shifted to the detour that is already in place.

You may contact the Street Department at 608-789-7340 with questions.

