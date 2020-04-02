Construction in La Crosse business as usual during pandemic

Other large-scale construction projects are possibly even benefiting from the pandemic restrictions.

At Holmen High School, a $23.5 million expansion project is staying on schedule, partly because its construction crew has been able to funnel more workers to the site.

"They were able to bring in crews from places they couldn't work anymore, and that was helpful," said John Daily, the building and grounds supervisor for the school district.

There is a concern that certain phases of the project could get hung up because of material shortages, though.

"What we're worried most about, and I think you'd find this anywhere, is materials arriving on time," Daily said, noting that some materials such as light fixtures are brought in from overseas.

"We're a little nervous about getting all the materials here that we need in time. That's really the only thing holding us back right now," he said.