Construction in La Crosse business as usual during pandemic

Construction around La Crosse is still moving forward during Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, listing it as an essential business.
In the order, "critical trade" is listed as essential, which includes construction and building trade work, such as plumbers and electricians.
In La Crosse, its roughly 35 street and engineering projects still are expected to be completed this year as scheduled, according to a spokesperson for the city, which include redoing roads, utility work and street lighting.
Other large-scale construction in the area also is staying on pace.
The expansion of the La Crosse Center is not only staying on schedule, it's actually ahead of it.
"The good news is, we area ahead of schedule, and if you went by there today, there'd be many people working," said Brent Smith, chairman of the La Crosse Center Board. "We were a little ahead of it by the time this hit."
Currently, North Hall is demolished so the space there can be expanded, and work on the west side of the structure is also underway.
On site, about 25 to 35 crewmembers work on a given day, according to Tom Roepke, the state director of operations for the Kraus-Anderson Construction Co., which is doing the expansion work.
"They're all not necessarily even doing the same scopes of work," Roepke said, saying crewmembers are usually spread across four or five areas.
"Some of them are doing excavating and trucking. Some are doing carpentry work. Or electrical or masonry," he said.
The work site is also fitted with about five hand-washing stations, access to hand sanitizer and a cleaning crew who routinely sanitizes common areas.
"And generally, people are practicing social distancing," Roepke added.
"Before this pandemic hit, our No. 1 goal was always to have safe job sites," he said. "this is just an added layer of protections to keep everyone safe.”
The $42 million expansion project is scheduled to be finished in November 2021.
In the meantime, the event center has had to cancel all of its events and close to the public until April 16, which included such events as the Harlem Globetrotters, the Zor Shrine Circus and an Eagles tribute band performance.
Other large-scale construction projects are possibly even benefiting from the pandemic restrictions.
At Holmen High School, a $23.5 million expansion project is staying on schedule, partly because its construction crew has been able to funnel more workers to the site.
"They were able to bring in crews from places they couldn't work anymore, and that was helpful," said John Daily, the building and grounds supervisor for the school district.
There is a concern that certain phases of the project could get hung up because of material shortages, though.
"What we're worried most about, and I think you'd find this anywhere, is materials arriving on time," Daily said, noting that some materials such as light fixtures are brought in from overseas.
"We're a little nervous about getting all the materials here that we need in time. That's really the only thing holding us back right now," he said.
That project is still scheduled to be done by early 2021, but the new addition, which includes a new performing arts center, will be done during the summer, Daily said.
"Most of us have never experienced this before. It's been challenging. But they've been plugging along," he said. "As long as they keep getting on the exempt list, then we'll keep them here, and they'll have the project finished for the kids by fall."
