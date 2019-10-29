The big black pipe that made its home in Riverside Park for the past year could pack up and move as early as next week, just in time for Rotary Lights preparation.
The sewer bypass constructed to help with relining the system under Front Street and under Riverside Park should be done by the end of the week and the tear-down process will begin next week, said Richard Agnes, foreman with Lametti & Sons, one of the companies working on the project.
Completion of the project will take place a couple of weeks before the Rotary Lights display is scheduled to open, and flooding of the Mississippi River into Riverside Park is the only weather anomaly that could halt the tear-down, Agnes said.
“We should be out of here at the end of next week,” he said. “We’ve been down here long enough.”
The project started last winter, but high water in the spring halted its progress.
Another construction project, headed by Xcel Energy, to replace an underground transmission line that runs from Front Street to just north of the Riverside Center buildings, home to Logistics Health and The Waterfront Restaurant, is scheduled to wrap up in the first half November.
The Xcel project, which was scheduled to begin in September after the wrap of Moon Tunes, replaces a 40-year-old portion of the 69,000-volt transmission line that runs from the La Crosse substation to the Swift Creek substation.
“It’s a key part of the electrical service in the city, and we want to make sure it’s in the best shape,” Dawn Schultz of Xcel told the Tribune in an earlier this year.
Workers are in the process of pulling out old cable, which is a critical part of that infrastructure, said Mike Herro, a community service manager at Xcel.
He predicts crews will be done digging by Nov. 8 and will then install a conduit that will allow them to pull new wire into the infrastructure. That process should take another two weeks, but construction should remain at either end of the park, and away from where the Rotary Lights display will take place.
The Xcel project should wrap up by the beginning of December, barring any serious weather challenges, and the company will perform as much curb and gutter work to restore the area as possible before fall is over. Xcel plans to seed and rebuild the areas where it dug in the spring.
Construction of the band shell in Riverside Park is nearing a stopping point for the holiday season, said Jay Odegaard, the La Crosse parks director.
Construction workers are in the process of securing the rafters in the shell and the goal is to complete that part of the project and to put down plywood on the roof before the Rotary Lights display is scheduled to open to the public.
Band shell construction will halt during the duration of the Rotary Lights display but will continue again in the winter, once the lights are taken down for the year. The city and the Rotary Club are in communication and plan to work around the Rotary Lights schedule.
“We feel pretty comfortable with that,” said Odegaard said.
The switch for the annual Rotary Lights display is scheduled to be flipped on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and though the setup of the display has been slightly impacted by various construction projects in the park, it’s scheduled to go on as planned.
