Construction lineup: Find out which La Crosse streets will get improvements this summer

Road construction has kicked back up across the city of La Crosse, and some major projects are slotted for the summer.
La Crosse will complete one of its biggest projects on the North Side with the help of a $1 million grant it received from the state last month.
Both Palace and Larson streets in La Crosse’s industrial park will be resurfaced in the coming months, a project estimated to be more than $2 million, officials say.
The project is expected to start soon, but no official start date was available yet. The original estimated timeline had it running from May through November.
“It’s going to be closed a lot of the summer,” said Andy Bakalars with the city’s street department. “That whole road is going to have to be torn out, it’s going to be concrete, it’s going to be closed a lot of the summer.”
The grant was awarded to the city, among another $74 million dedicated to municipalities around the state, identifying roadways that were in major need of help.
Palace and Larson streets both run through La Crosse’s industrial district, home to such companies as Kwik Trip’s headquarters, auto shops and screen printers.
This type of traffic has really worn on the streets, officials said in March after the grant was awarded, and the reconstruction will be made to withstand the wear and tear up to 50 years, using concrete instead of asphalt.
Another large city project is already underway, replacing stormwater drains and resurfacing five blocks of Ferry Street, just west of Mayo Clinic Health System.
The project started several weeks ago, and is expected to continue into the next one to two months, officials said.
Plenty more city road and utility construction projects are expected for the season as well:
- Ninth Street North, from Zeisler to Grove streets
- 10th Street South, from Ferry Street to Cameron Avenue
- 11th Street South, from Cass to Market streets
- 16th Street and Park Avenue Intersection
- 28th Street South, from Farnam Street to Blackhawk Place
- Cunningham Street, from George to Wood streets and from Onalaska Avenue to Prospect Street
- Diagonal Road, Garden and Victory streets, from Losey Boulevard to 21st Terrace/Ward Street
- George Street, from Clinton to Cunningham streets
- Harvey Street, from Taylor to Camp streets
- Hayes Street, from Onalaska Avenue to dead end
- IGA Court, from St. James Street to dead end
- King Street greenway, from West Avenue to 17th Street
- Taylor Street, from Hamilton Street to Onalaska Avenue
Smaller projects, such as replacing curbs and gutters, include:
- Seventh Street South, from Cook Street to the culvert
- Eighth Street, from Vine to State streets and from Main to Cass streets
- 10th Street South, from King to Cass streets
- 14th Street North, from Vine to Main streets
- 21st Street South, from State Road to Farnam Street
- Cunningham Street, from Wood to Prospect streets
- Fishermans Road, from park gate to Fanta Reed Road
- Grandad Terrace, from Johnson to Adams Street
- Harvey Street, from St. Andrew to Island streets
- Hayes Street, from Loomis Street to Onalaska Avenue
- Hood Street, from Miller Street to Norplex Drive
- North Street, from Onalaska Avenue to dead end
- Nottingham Avenue, from Robinhood Drive to dead end
- Sunset Court, from Hwy. 16 to dead end
- Old Town Road, from Laurel Street to Rio Grande Boulevard
- Veterans Memorial Drive East, from State Road to West Loop
Xcel Energy is also working on projects on Copeland Avenue near Causeway Boulevard and on Lang Drive this summer. And the DOT has plans to redo a stretch of Hwy. 157 in Onalaska, as well.
This season won’t see a lot of complete reworking of major roads, but highly anticipated projects like that are slated for the next few years.
Jackson Street is set to be repaved from Third to 23rd streets, but construction on that won’t start until next year.
And the South Avenue project, which includes resurfacing a roughly mile-long stretch of Hwy. 14 between Ward Avenue and Green Bay Street, and the addition of three roundabouts, will not begin until spring 2022.
As the pandemic persists at halting much of society, construction crews continue to hammer on, deemed essential workers. The conditions have set them up and back in unestimated ways.
So far, since the construction season has started, the city street department has been moving quickly on tearing out and paving for capital improvement projects, completing four already, said Mike La Fleur, the superintendent for the department.
“Which to me, is unusually quick for a CIP project,” he said.
With streets less crowded with traffic during the shutdowns, crews are finding a window of opportunity.
But much of the scheduling depends on when the paving companies the city contracts open for the season, which is usually May. That limits how much headway they can actually make.
“That’s giving us some time until they do open,” Bakalars said.
Crews are also trying to balance limited staffing and social distancing. Currently, street crew staffing is down 20% during the week, according to Bakalars.
The crews are also trying to minimize close contact, taking measures such as using separate trucks to fill potholes.
“Things could change, but at this point they foresee getting projects done as scheduled,” La Fleur said. “But it’s early to tell.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.