Construction lineup: Find out which La Crosse streets will get improvements this summer

Road construction has kicked back up across the city of La Crosse, and some major projects are slotted for the summer.

La Crosse will complete one of its biggest projects on the North Side with the help of a $1 million grant it received from the state last month.

Both Palace and Larson streets in La Crosse’s industrial park will be resurfaced in the coming months, a project estimated to be more than $2 million, officials say.

The project is expected to start soon, but no official start date was available yet. The original estimated timeline had it running from May through November.

“It’s going to be closed a lot of the summer,” said Andy Bakalars with the city’s street department. “That whole road is going to have to be torn out, it’s going to be concrete, it’s going to be closed a lot of the summer.”

The grant was awarded to the city, among another $74 million dedicated to municipalities around the state, identifying roadways that were in major need of help.