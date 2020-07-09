Construction on Farnam Flats housing, retail complex underway in Poage-Powell-Hamilton Neighborhood

More than two years after the purchase of the lot at Farnam and Seventh streets, the Joint Development Corporation and Premier Hotel Properties have broken ground on the site's future occupant: Farnam Flats.
Construction of the 46-unit, five-story market-rate apartment complex, expected to be completed in summer 2021, is set to begin next week, with the block-sized parcel already razed and lower level dug.
The Joint Development Corporation, comprised of the city of La Crosse and Gundersen Health System, purchased the site's former Abraham Zahn storage facility for about $300,000, and the neighboring tennis court and small picnic area for $1, and in 2018 requested to demolish the existing structures to build Farnam Flats. Demolition costs were funded through a grant from La Crosse County.
The Farnam Flats complex, estimated to cost $9 million in total, will feature underground parking and more than 3,700 square feet of commercial space in addition to 11 studio apartments, 26 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units.
Spencer Schram, president of Premier Hotel Properties, which also owns and operates Gundersen Hotel and Suites, says the location in the Poage-Powell-Hamilton Neighborhood makes it attractive to employees at neighboring entities including Gundersen, Mayo Clinic Health System and Viterbo University.
"We are really excited about starting this process, it's been a long project because there's been a lot of input, a lot of thought and of course a very, very careful excavation process," Schram says. The Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center assisted in the latter.
Phil Ostrem, vice chair of the PPH Neighborhood Association and District 9 councilperson, says he has "lived here 12 years and been trying to make something happen here for the last 11 and a half years," with the space in contrast with the neighborhood's revitalization goals.
Most neighborhood members have shown excitement for the project, he says, and Bill Farrell, Gundersen's chief business and strategy officer, says residents were polled on desired occupants for the commercial space.
With the area considered a food dessert, both hope to see a related business of sorts in Farnam Flats. Future neighborhood projects, such as a grocery store site, are under consideration, Farrell says.
Farnam Flats, Farrell says, fits into Gundersen's mission of community wellness, noting, "One of the biggest social determinants of health is just housing people...Their probability of developing any kind of chronic disease diminishes greatly with any kind of housing."
Laura Olson, director of business development for Gundersen, has been part of project, three years in the making, from the beginning and says while there have been hurdles, seeing it come to fruition is "worth every minute, every delay."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
