Construction on Farnam Flats housing, retail complex underway in Poage-Powell-Hamilton Neighborhood

"We are really excited about starting this process, it's been a long project because there's been a lot of input, a lot of thought and of course a very, very careful excavation process," Schram says. The Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center assisted in the latter.

Phil Ostrem, vice chair of the PPH Neighborhood Association and District 9 councilperson, says he has "lived here 12 years and been trying to make something happen here for the last 11 and a half years," with the space in contrast with the neighborhood's revitalization goals.

Most neighborhood members have shown excitement for the project, he says, and Bill Farrell, Gundersen's chief business and strategy officer, says residents were polled on desired occupants for the commercial space.

With the area considered a food dessert, both hope to see a related business of sorts in Farnam Flats. Future neighborhood projects, such as a grocery store site, are under consideration, Farrell says.

Farnam Flats, Farrell says, fits into Gundersen's mission of community wellness, noting, "One of the biggest social determinants of health is just housing people...Their probability of developing any kind of chronic disease diminishes greatly with any kind of housing."

Laura Olson, director of business development for Gundersen, has been part of project, three years in the making, from the beginning and says while there have been hurdles, seeing it come to fruition is "worth every minute, every delay."

