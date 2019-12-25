Construction on Green Island Tennis Complex to begin in April

Plans for the new tennis complex at Green Island Park have been finalized, as various organizations work to transform the park into a useful space for La Crosse’s tennis community.

The first phase of construction will begin on the $3.3 million tennis complex in April 2020, according to the Coulee Region Tennis Association, beginning with the 13 outdoor courts. Those are expected to be complete in time for the upcoming fall tennis season, weather-permitting.

The final phase of the project, an indoor facility that will be built onto the existing ice arena, is scheduled to begin in late 2020 or early 2021, depending on when funding comes through, according to the tennis association.

That portion of the project accounts for $2 million of the budget, and will include six indoor tennis courts. The ice rink is expected to operate as normal with the addition of the tennis complex.

In original plans, the complex was to also offer four pickleball courts and only 10 outdoor tennis courts, but because of the high demand for school-use tennis courts, the pickleball courts will now be constructed at Erickson Park on Losey Boulevard, said Jan Lucas, La Crosse Area Pickleball ambassador.

“I believe the city came up with a win-win for both tennis and pickleball,” Lucas said of the change.