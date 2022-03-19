 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction set to begin on Highway 16 between West Salem and Sparta

Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $4.9 million contract to improve Highway 16 between West Salem and Sparta. Construction is scheduled to begin April 4 with completion expected in July.

The project will replace pavement and resurface eight miles of the highway between the La Crosse River and Big Creek and includes new curb, gutter, rumble strips, guardrails and culvert repairs.

Mathy Construction of Onalaska is the prime contractor.

Highway 16 will be closed to through traffic between I-90 (Exit 5) and Highway 27 in Sparta. Access will remain open to local property owners and businesses. Through traffic will be detoured using I-90.

For more information on this or other WisDOT construction projects visit www.511wi.gov

