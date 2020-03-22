You are the owner of this article.
Consumer Credit Counseling offers help during pandemic
Consumer Credit Counseling will offer a helping hand through the duration of the coronavirus outbreak with free appointments by phone.

To schedule these appointments, call 800-350-2227 or visit cccsonline.org.

These appointments are aimed at helping people pay their bills in the midst of the outbreak, while simultaneously helping callers remain safe in the comfort of their own homes while discussing their finances with a certified counselor in the offices in La Crosse, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and West Bend.

