The La Crosse Utilities Department has found contaminants in the second well near La Crosse Regional Airport; however, the well was closed in preparation for an investigation in the area, utilities manager Bernard Lenz told a city committee Thursday.
Well 23 has been closed since 2016, when the Environmental Protection Agency lowered the safe levels of contaminants called polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. The city found PFAS in the well in 2014 during its emergent contaminants testing, but at the time, the amount wasn’t deemed dangerous. Lenz likened the amount to two drops in an Olympic-size swimming pool.
“We did sample Well 24 this spring before putting it online and found PFAS in that well, as well,” Lenz said.
Well 24 was found to have 11.7 parts per trillion of PFAS, well below the advisory level, after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent a letter May 10 directing the city to come up with a long-term plan to address the emergencing contaminants.
Lenz said it was prudent to leave the well offline. The utility has been using the well sparingly since finding PFAS in its neighbor.
The Finance and Personnel Committee approved allocating $75,000 in contingency funds toward a study to find the source of contamination and how it has dispersed, as well as develop a mitigation plan.
“It’s not only the regulatory compliance critical, it’s also operational critical. With both those wells down, that’s kind of our back-up capacity that it isn’t available to us right now,” Lenz said.
City officials suspect the contaminants near the airport are left over from La Crosse Fire Department training exercises in the 1970s and 1980s. Firefighters collected chemicals from local industries and ignited them, using a fire-fighting foam to extinguish the fires to make sure they would be able to respond to a potential industrial fire.
However, that foam included PFAS, which move very easily through water.
PFAS have been linked to low birth rates in infants, reduced fertility, as well as cholesterol, thyroid and liver problems.
