Controlled burns in Blufflands rescheduled for May 16

The La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department announced that controlled burns in the Blufflands are rescheduled for May 16,
The prairies and properties below may be closed for extended periods of time when weather conditions are favorable to conduct the controlled burns. The department asks that people abide by barricades and closure notices for your safety and the safety of contractors.
• Mathy Tract | Pollinator Prairie (33.5 acres) – located at the end of County Road FA
• Upper Hixon Forest | Thompson Pollinator Prairie (32 acres) – located on County Road FA behind the National Weather Station
Note that smoke may be visible from time to time. All precautions have been taken for the safety of the surrounding properties, the department said. Appropriate authorities have been notified and proper permits have been acquired.
The purpose of these burns are to promote native vegetation and reduce competition from cool season vegetation. Controlled burns are one of the most effective and environmentally sound ways to accomplish this practice. Removing the layer of dead grass ("thatch") ensures better seed-to-soil contact for native plant establishment.
Go Fund Me account set up after house fire claims the lives of four children
Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated
La Crosse man who sexually assaulted, impregnated 13-year-old sentenced to 16 years
After attending nursing school together, mom and daughter work one floor apart at Gundersen
Update: Names, details released in Onalaska standoff case; $50,000 cash bond set
2-year-old dies in farm machinery accident in Monroe County
2-year-old child dies in farm machinery accident in Monroe County, authorities say
La Crosse man charged with first, second degree sexual assault of a child
Fundraiser for family who lost four children in house fire reaches $150,000
Wisconsin man charged with homicide, sexual assault, in death of toddler
WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Bakery, home goods boutique open
Wyoming woman arrested after being found with missing teen in Onalaska
Railroaders quit after BNSF institutes ‘draconian’ attendance policy
La Crosse man charged with stalking, criminal trespassing
Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources lists the following advantages of controlled burns:
• Maintaining the vertical structure and/or open nature of fire-dependent plant communities.
• Creating open pockets of bare ground, increasing seed-to-soil contact for plant species.
• Reducing competition for slow-growing native trees that would otherwise be shaded out.
• Recycling nutrients from burned fuels back into the soil.
• Reducing the presence of fire-intolerant non-natives by exploiting their sensitivity to heat
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
A motorist drives along the Great River Road along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A boat is seen on the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign for the Great River Road is seen along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. across the Mississippi River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
US Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, Wis. is among the many landmarks that can be seen when traveling the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bluffs tower over Hwy. 35 along the Great River Road on the outskirts of Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fisherman on the Mississippi River and bluffs in Minnesota beyond are seen from Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse on the Great River Road.
A sign marks the route for the Great River Road along Hwy. 35 in Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.