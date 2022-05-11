Controlled burns on more than 65 acres of La Crosse blufflands happening this week

The city of La Crosse is conducting controlled burns in more than 65 acres of its blufflands this week to promote native plant growth.

The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department announced on Wednesday that the controlled burns will be conducted between May 12-13.

The 33.5-acre Mathy Quarry pollinator prairie along and the 32-acre Thompson pollinator prairie in the Upper Hixon Forest will undergo controlled burns. Both are located near County Road FA.

The city has hired professionally certified contractors to conduct the burns, and the prairies and properties that have planned burns may be closed. Barricades and closure notices will be up for safety.

These burns are intended to reduce the competition of vegetation from the colder seasons in order to promote native vegetation growth in the areas. It specifically removes the layer of dead grass left over from last season, known as "thatch," so that seeds take better to the soil.

"Controlled burns are on of the most effective and environmentally sound ways to accomplish this practice," the city stated.

The city noted that smoke may be visible while the burns take place, but that all precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of the surrounding properties, and all permits have been acquired and authorities notified.

