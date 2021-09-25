Convention of State to hold rally at Wisconsin Capitol

Convention of States, a non-profit organization, is holding a “Fill the Hill Rally” at the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Mark Meckler and Rick Santorum are slated to speak.
Convention of States seeks to educate about Article V of the Constitution. Article V empowers states to limit the Federal government power.
SJR8, Senate Joint Resolution 8, is the Wisconsin Senate Joint Resolution for the Convention of States Resolution.
The Convention of States Resolution has three elements:
1. Impose fiscal responsibility on our federal government
2. Term limits for Washington politicians, and deep state bureaucrats
3. Limit power overreach in Washington, DC.
The Wisconsin Assembly passed the Convention of States Resolution in Spring 2021. If the Wisconsin Senate passes it, Wisconsin would join 15 other states to pass the Convention of States Resolution.
If 34 states pass the COS Resolution, Article V would take effect and people would call a Convention of States. At the convention delegates chosen by each state debate the three tenants.
