Convention of States Project to hold meeting

The Convention of States Project is planning an informational gathering focusing on Article V of the U.S. Constitution at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Lions Log Building in Warrens.

The Convention of States offers a three-part resolution: Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, institute term limits on Congress and federal officials, and limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.

Betty Stoltenberg, a district captain for Wisconsin Assembly districts 70 and 96, said, “Now is the time for us to invoke this important tool to return power to the states and ‘We the People.’”

